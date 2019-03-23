|
Sheila Nancy (Cohen) Shapiro, 68 of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of North Adams, MA died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, FL. She was born in North Adams, MA on May 9, 1950 daughter of Emanuel and Anne (Pindick) Cohen. She attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School. Sheila went on to graduate from the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her nursing degree. She went on to work as a psychiatric nurse and over the span of her career worked in Boston, New Hampshire, and Florida. She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in North Adams. Survivors include her husband, Jay Shapiro and her sister Marilyn "Mimi" Amazon of OH; as well as her nephew Marc Amazon, and her niece Tiffany Amazon.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral Services will take place Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 11AM at Congregational Beth Israel 53 Lois St. North Adams, MA. with Rabbi Rachel Barenblat officiating. Burial will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Clarksburg, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019