Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Rothberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Ira Rothberg


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Ira Rothberg Obituary
GREAT BARRINGTON - Sheldon Ira Rothberg passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his brother Warren, his ex-wives Linda and Heidi, his children Natana and her partner Ben, Adam and his wife Lisa, and Jude and her husband Rob.

SERVICE - The funeral will be held at on Friday, January 24th at 9:00 a.m. at Temple Ahavath Sholom, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sheldon I. Rothberg Memorial Fund c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To leave remembrances for the family, go to facebook.com/shelrothberg.

To view the full obituary go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -