|
|
GREAT BARRINGTON - Sheldon Ira Rothberg passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his brother Warren, his ex-wives Linda and Heidi, his children Natana and her partner Ben, Adam and his wife Lisa, and Jude and her husband Rob.
SERVICE - The funeral will be held at on Friday, January 24th at 9:00 a.m. at Temple Ahavath Sholom, Great Barrington, MA 01230.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sheldon I. Rothberg Memorial Fund c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To leave remembrances for the family, go to facebook.com/shelrothberg.
To view the full obituary go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020