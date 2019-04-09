|
Sheldon Allen, 92, of Lee, died peacefully at BMC surrounded by his loved ones.
Sheldon was born December 4, 1926 in Glendale, CA to Marion Severance Allen Gatros. Marion moved Sheldon and his brother back to the East Coast where they settled in Lynn, MA.
Sheldon attended the Lynn Public Schools and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1944. After graduation he joined the US Navy and was stationed in Penacola, FL from 1944-1946. He later went to college at nights to Northeastern in Boston where he studied engineering.
On October 15, 1950 he married the love of his life, Sophie A. Budzianowski. She died in 1999.
Sheldon loved his family first and foremost. He loved to do crossword puzzles, teach line dancing, help in his church, going for walks, and animals. He was also an ardent runner from his early 40's through his 60's. He ran in snow, sleet and rain due to his dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Everyone would always ask "Is that your dad who runs every day?"
Sheldon leaves behind his children: Sharon, Gary, Phil and Gail; his grandchildren: Kristi, Seamus, Megan, Justin, Kayla, Courtney, Michael, Trisha, Amy, Jared and Bridget; his great-grandchildren: Ella, Sophia, LaQuan, Meilani, Haywood and Keondre; and his great-great-grandchildren: Camilla, Avannah and Keilana.
Besides his beloved wife, Sophie, Sheldon was predeceased by his daughter, Susan, his grandson, Daniel and his brother, Bim.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the ER, and the 2nd and 4th floors of BMC for all of the care and kindnesses they showed their dad.
The family will receive friends at the Kelly Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10 from 10AM -11AM, followed by a family service celebrating Sheldon's life.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019