Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherliyn Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherliyn A. Hayes


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherliyn A. Hayes Obituary
Sherilyn Alexandra Hayes, 24, of Dalton, MA, born April 10, 1995 in North Adams, MA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

She leaves behind her father Riley A. Besaw and his significant other Karen Zingg both of Dalton.

She also leaves her mother Patricia J. Hayes (Trish) of Pittsfield, two sisters, Elizabeth C. Hayes of Dalton, and Joanna M. Hayes of Pittsfield and Elizabeth's fiance, Cory of Dalton.

She also leaves an uncle David M. Hayes and his wife Ani Ortiz and their son Patrick of Puerto Rico; As well as David's other two sons Alex and his family and Andrew of MA.

She leaves as well her "second" dad, Michael A. Sayers of Pittsfield, Her brother, Brian Besaw and his wife Lynne of Sebastian, FL.

She also leaves her beloved fiance, Kyle Nutting and her best friend, Alyssa.

She was predeceased by her sister Melissa, her paternal grandparents Riley and Dorothy and her maternal grandparents Patrick M. Hayes and Marion E. Hayes.

She leaves behind 3 nieces and 5 nephews. Liam, Gabe, Jordan, Skylar, Ericalynn, Gavin, Amber and Ryan.

She was a graduate of Taconic High School and Mildred Elley. Sherilyn worked as an insurance liaison for Dr. Loiodice and she also had been an associate at Home Goods, both in Pittsfield.

She leaves behind many other close friends and family and her dog Martha. She will be greatly missed by all. She is now our Angel.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Sherilyn will be held, SATURDAY, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherliyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -