|
|
Sherilyn Alexandra Hayes, 24, of Dalton, MA, born April 10, 1995 in North Adams, MA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
She leaves behind her father Riley A. Besaw and his significant other Karen Zingg both of Dalton.
She also leaves her mother Patricia J. Hayes (Trish) of Pittsfield, two sisters, Elizabeth C. Hayes of Dalton, and Joanna M. Hayes of Pittsfield and Elizabeth's fiance, Cory of Dalton.
She also leaves an uncle David M. Hayes and his wife Ani Ortiz and their son Patrick of Puerto Rico; As well as David's other two sons Alex and his family and Andrew of MA.
She leaves as well her "second" dad, Michael A. Sayers of Pittsfield, Her brother, Brian Besaw and his wife Lynne of Sebastian, FL.
She also leaves her beloved fiance, Kyle Nutting and her best friend, Alyssa.
She was predeceased by her sister Melissa, her paternal grandparents Riley and Dorothy and her maternal grandparents Patrick M. Hayes and Marion E. Hayes.
She leaves behind 3 nieces and 5 nephews. Liam, Gabe, Jordan, Skylar, Ericalynn, Gavin, Amber and Ryan.
She was a graduate of Taconic High School and Mildred Elley. Sherilyn worked as an insurance liaison for Dr. Loiodice and she also had been an associate at Home Goods, both in Pittsfield.
She leaves behind many other close friends and family and her dog Martha. She will be greatly missed by all. She is now our Angel.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Sherilyn will be held, SATURDAY, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019