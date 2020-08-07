Sheron E. Chenail, 74 of Sheffield died Wednesday August 5, 2020 at her home. Sheron was born on January 17, 1946 in Great Barrington daughter of William and Alice (House) Rondeau. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1964 then went on to attend Berkshire Business College. Sheron worked for many years as a station assigner for N.E. Telephone now Verizon retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Sheffield and member of the Altar Guild. Sheron enjoyed ceramics and was a gifted knitter and crocheter. Sheron's husband James "Big Jim" Chenail whom she married on May 19, 1972 in Great Barrington at the Methodist Church predeceased her on October 12, 2006. Sheron is survived by four nephews, Josh Ostrander, Jeffrey Ostrander and wife Michelle and their sons Mikel and Tyler, Justin Ostrander and Jamie Ostrander. She also leaves her cousin and friend Karen Ketchen and husband Charles and their sons and families and her cousins and many friends. In addition to her husband James "Big Jim" Chenail, Sheron was predeceased by her sister Charlotte Ostrander.
A graveside service for Sheron E. Chenail will be held on Tuesday August 11 at 10:00 AM in Sheffield Center Cemetery with Reverend Eric Karras officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday August 10 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Social distancing and mask will be required for both calling hours and the graveside service due to the current State regulations due to Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Sheron's memory may be made to either Hospice Care in the Berkshires or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
