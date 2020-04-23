|
Sherry French, 58, passed away at her home on Monday, April 20, 2020 in her sleep. Born in Columbia, SC, on May 1, 1961, the daughter of George B. and Carol Evans French, she resided the rest of her life in Pittsfield, MA. She is a 1979 graduate of Taconic High School and also graduated from the paralegal course at Mildred Elly.
Sherry worked for BARC for more than 15 years as a Residential Care Worker and had a close relationship with many of their special residents. She was also an avid cat lover, enjoyed movies and loved tending to her plant collection.
She is survived by her loving cat, Moji-Jo, her parents, George and Carol French of Chatham, NY, and her sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Fred Garner, Jr, of Pittsfield, MA. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Samantha Roserio, of Houston, TX, Lauryn Garner, of NYC, and Shea Garner, of Brooklyn, NY. Sherry was predeceased by her brother, George French, Jr..
Funeral Notice:
A private memorial service for the family of Sherry French will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020