Shirley Ann Kennedy, 86 of Pittsfield, MA passed away October 10, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
Born in Pittsfield on July 22, 1933, she was the daughter of George and Helen Brown Bushey. She was a 1951 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
She married the late Edward M. Kennedy on April 25, 1964. He predeceased her on November 25, 2016.
Mrs. Kennedy worked at General Electric for 15 years as a Key Punch Operator. She was primarily a homemaker.
A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she was a member of the Irish-American Club. She enjoyed reading and cleaning.
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her daughter, Maureen A. Hassan and her husband Jack of Pittsfield; one grandson, Connor Hassan of Pittsfield; several cousins and her dog, Snuggles. A special thank you to her two caregivers, Brenda and Kathy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Kennedy will be held TUESDAY, October 15, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Administrator Pro Tem. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:00am to 9:45am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019