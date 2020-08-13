1/1
Shirley B. Cotter
1928 - 2020
Shirley B. Cotter, 92, formerly of North Street, Dalton, MA passed away August 11, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Westfield, MA on July 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Madeline Webb Pavlakis.

She was married to Patrick A. Cotter who predeceased her on August 16, 1989.

Mrs. Cotter worked as a date clerk for General Electric in Ordnance and at one time worked for Stetson Cleaners. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and spending time with her family.

She leaves behind her son, Thomas P. Cotter of Pittsfield; daughter, Patricia Cotter and her significant other, James Walto of Pittsfield; three grandchildren Vanessa Gargan, Codey Broadhurst and Monica Vogel; and two great-grandchildren Amarah and Aeson. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Cotter, son, Steven Cotter and daughter, Bonnie Cotter.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held TODAY, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at DERY-FOLEY Funeral Home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, officiated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes. Burial will follow at Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
