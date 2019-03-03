Home

Shirley Bittiner Olds Obituary
Shirley Bittiner Olds, 94, long-time resident of Monterey, died peacefully Friday morning, March 1, 2019.

Born February 17, 1925, in Albany, NY, she graduated from Earlham College in Richmond, IN. She was married for 66 years to Storrs Fenton Olds. Her family includes her sister Beverly Ahlers, three children and their spouses: Thomas (Cheryl), Anson (Emily; Melissa), and Melinda (Rob; Brad), seven grandchildren: Mariah, Molly, Sara, Brad, Katie, Anson, Sarah; and two great-grandchildren.

Shirley was Co-Clerk of the Meeting School in NH before moving to Monterey, where she helped with the creation of the Monterey Community Center. She was a master seamstress who made clothing and quilts for her family. Shirley was a founding member of the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting (Quakers). Aside from her family, Shirley was most proud of ForestEdge, the beautiful home in Monterey that Shirley and Storrs created and shared with family and friends.

SERVICE - A memorial will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16th at the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting House, 280 State Road (Route 23), Great Barrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monterey Community Center, c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Remembrances, memories and reflections may be sent to the family through www.finnertyandstevens.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019
