Shirley Diane Campana passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at Berkshire Place in Pittsfield. She was born on August 6, 1935, to the late C. Raymond and Cecilia Matteson. Born and raised in Pittsfield, Shirley graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953.
She worked as a bookkeeper at various businesses during her career including Lindsay Chevrolet, Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Armored Car, and Prudential Life Insurance.
In 1981, Shirley married her second husband, Ferdinand (Nando) Campana, with whom she shared twenty wonderful years of marriage before he passed away in 2001.
Strong in her faith, Shirley always volunteered time to her church family. For many years, she was a member of the Mt. Carmel Ladies Guild and Choir. While a communicant of St. Francis, she was on the Parish Council and in the Rosary Society. In her later years, Shirley volunteered as a Greeter at St. Charles. Always willing to help others less fortunate than herself, Shirley also devoted time to the Parish Food Pantry.
One of Shirley's many gifts was her immediate and expansive warmth, the genuine way she welcomed everyone into her life. She always attracted people to her and, like a sun, was surrounded by many orbiting planets. Affectionately known as Nonnie by her grandchildren, she was often seen on the sidelines cheering and supporting them in any and all of their passions.
Always at her happiest when sharing with others, Shirley's family, friends, and even mere acquaintances were often delighted to receive one of her culinary delights. She loved all types of cooking, but her apple pies were especially famous. Over the years, Shirley enjoyed all types of dancing, from ball room to square dancing.
Shirley was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and JudithAnn Mazzeo and their son, Nicholas Mazzeo. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Rita Ramsdell and Barbara Cusson, and a brother, Raymond Matteson.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Shaun) Tierney of Pittsfield, and son, Mark (Stacy) Mazzeo of Stephentown, NY. Stepsons, James, Robert and Richard Campana. Grandchildren, Meagan (Brian) Gemborys, Jessica (Timothy) Austin, and Brian (Heather) Tierney. Also, Gabriella and Taylor Mazzeo of Stephentown, NY. Step-grandsons: Derrick and Darrell Campana. And the six great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face: Henry, Hazel, Cecily, Weston, Lila and Eloise. Shirley is also survived by her beloved sister, Mary (David) Rennie of Pittsfield, nieces, nephews, and a number of dear friends who she regarded as family.
The family would like to thank Berkshire Place for the love and care they have shared with Shirley for several years. Thanks also to HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their recent involvement in her care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Campana will be held WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in the St. Michael the Archangel Chapel Mausoleum. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Berkshire Place; HospiceCare In the Berkshires or Dana Farber in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 10, 2020