It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandma, and Gigi...Shirley Wolfe. She died at home with the love of her family surrounding her.
Shirley was born in Adams, MA on August 4, 1925, to Gertrude (Brown) and Adolphus Beaupre. She enjoyed many happy days growing up with her sisters and brother and later as adults going on trips where laughter was always heard. It was this love and support for each other that provided the framework for Shirley to build an extended family of her own.
She married Joseph Wolfe in 1947 and together they raised five children in North Adams. Her smile, laughter, energy, and love of life was infectious, and she often wondered how anyone could be bored. She spent many years working at East and Greylock Schools and retired from Williams College where she enjoyed being around young people. Her family was constantly amazed at how she lived and loved her life, caring deeply about North Adams and its residents. She volunteered at MassMoca, the Historical Society, and various beautification projects around the city, and also served on the Board of Directors at the Spitzer Center. At the age of 90, she was awarded a key to the city by Mayor Alcombright for her exceptional public service to the City of North Adams.
Shirley loved nothing more than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and the feeling was mutual. All of the grandkids felt they had the best grandma; there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She called each of them "Sweetheart" and, despite her small stature, gave the biggest hugs. Fun loving and adventurous, she would accompany her grandchildren sledding at age 65 and skiing even though she didn't know how. One of our fondest memories was watching her make her delicious fried dough with butter and maple syrup on Sunday mornings. There was nothing better.
Her family appreciated her incredible support and attendance at countless sporting events over the years. Most recently, she was a fixture and proud supporter of the SteepleCats at Joe Wolfe Field, named after her husband who passed away in 1986 and shared her commitment to the city. Her laughter, love, and generosity knew no bounds, endearing her to all who met her, and was often referred to as "Grammy" even by friends of her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children, Eileen and her husband Bill Tobin of Pittsfield, Richard and James of North Adams, Katherine Taverna of Needham, MA, and Donald and wife Judy of Hopkinton, MA. She was predeceased by her daughter Susan who died as an infant.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her dearly. Joshua Tobin and wife Kari, and their children Molly and Cam. Nicole Goupil and husband Jacques, with their children Sebastian, Jonah, and Caleb. Jon Tobin and wife Kristen with their children Kensi and Will. Justin Mitchell and wife Mara with their children Walter and Boden. Heather Mitchell and husband Steve, Ashley Mitchell and Ed Eng, along with Kyle, Brendon, and Ryan Wolfe.
She is survived by sisters, Eleanor Robinson of Adams and Dorothy Smith of Trenton, New Jersey, and was predeceased by sister Betty Farnham and brother Donald Beaupre. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends whom she cherished.
A private service with her children will be held on December 12th at 10 am. Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home will live-stream the service on Flynn & Dagnoli Facebook page. For anyone who wishes to view the service, please visit Feacebook and "Like" the page. The family is planning on celebrating Shirley's life next summer. We look forward to talking with people whose lives she touched and who touched hers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires, Inc., 877 South Street, Suite 1, West Pittsfield, MA 01201. We are grateful for their care and support along with our brother Rich for his loving devotion to our mom. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
