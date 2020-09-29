It is with heavy hearts that the family of Shirley DeSantis announce her passing on September 21, 2020.



A lifelong resident of Pittsfield Massachusetts, Shirley was born November 16, 1926, the daughter of Arthur and Mary Harper.



Shirley was a recent resident of Mount Greylock extended care facility where she received loving care and entertained the staff and residents with her singing, most notably Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.



Shirley will forever live on in the hearts of her daughter Tracy DelSignore, her sister Jean Govini, her five grandchildren Jaime Ostrander, Gary Ostrander, Justin DelSignore, Calla DelSignore, Nathan DelSignore, and her son in law George Ostrander. She will be lovingly remembered by her six great grandchildren, Kyle, Taylar, Quimby, Clementine, Maverick, and Matilda. Her many nieces and nephews both Harper and DeSantis as well her neighbors and friends.



Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband, Benjamin DeSantis, whom she married July 13, 1946; her daughter Sheran Ostrander; six brothers Louis, William, James, Charles, Carson and Leon; two sisters Margaret Robitaille and Ruth Lowry.



Shirley worked in the Pittsfield school department as a baker and was well known and loved by both staff and students. Shirley taught ceramics in adult education at The Morningside school. She was a communicant of the Trinity Methodist church of Pittsfield and later the United Methodist church of Lenox.



Shirley loved to cook, bake and entertain.



She was a crafter who sewed, knitted, embroidered, painted ceramics and made china dolls, but was best known for her Italian cookies.



If you knew Shirley most likely she made something just for you.



A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Shirley always loved a party and expected a big send off, so it's fitting that we wait for a safer time to get together to share a meal, our memories and toast Shirley.



Her daughter would like to thank the many caregivers and neighbors who were with Shirley over the years when she was still at home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Elder Services of the Berkshires, 877 South Street, #4E, Pittsfield, MA 01201. DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements.



