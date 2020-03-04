|
|
Shirley Elaine Grunow, 85, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully at her home on February 29, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 11, 1934, the daughter of Harold E. and Marie A. Fentner. She was educated in the local schools and was a 1952 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
The pillar of her family circle, Shirley devoted her life to caring for her husband and raising their three children. Her greatest love was to nurture and care for her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, whose unwavering selflessness spanned over decades.
Shirley enjoyed each summer at her cottage on Richmond Pond. She and her husband hosted many wonderful parties there over the years providing memories that we will always cherish.
She was a member of the Pittsfield Civitan Club and P.E.O. Chapter L for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Bruce H. Grunow, of whom she married on May 30, 1953, her son David B. Grunow, brother-in-law Robert Grunow and his wife Mary.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth A. Miller and her husband Darren, of Stockbridge, MA, son Kurt W. Grunow of Pittsfield, grandchildren Erica Almeida and her husband Darin, Alyssa Grunow, Rebecca Grunow, Jared Miller, Janelle Miller, her two great-grandchildren Jackson and Emily Almeida and her brother-in-law Albert Grunow and his wife Deanne, along with several nephews.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Shirley E. Grunow will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201 with the Rev. Timothy Weisman officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Lenox. Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Shirley's name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or the Berkshire Humane Society. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020