|
|
Shirley E. Bond Lang Monachina, surrounded by family, passed away at home in Natick, MA on Friday, August 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Shirley was born to Herbert F. and Ruth A. Bond in Springfield, MA on September 18, 1933 as the youngest of four children. She graduated from West Springfield High School, West Springfield, MA in 1951 and Pittsfield Vocational School of Practical Nursing in 1976. Shirley drove school bus for nine years in Lee, MA from 1966 - 1975. She also worked as an LPN in Hillcrest Hospital in Pittsfield, MA and Sun City Hospital in Sun City Center, FL. After retiring, Shirley volunteered as an Ombudsmen to long term care facilities in Sun City Center, FL. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Charles P. Monachina of Lee, MA on August 23, 2008 and is survived by her sister Dorothy Spoonamore of Mabane, NC; her son, Colonel (USAF retired) Glenn A. Lang and his wife Pamela Lang of Decatur, AL; her daughter, Cheryl R. Monachina of Natick, MA; and Charles' daughters Patricia Pecon and husband Hugh of Lee, MA, and Kathrine Hunter of Lenox Dale, MA. She also leaves many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be no calling hours. At the family's convenience, her ashes will be placed with her husband's at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019