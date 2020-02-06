Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:45 AM
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church
McKinley Square
Adams, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Neveu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Neveu


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Neveu Obituary
Mrs. Shirley Eileen (Radaelli) Neveu, 85, of Adams, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield. She was born in North Adams on September 22, 1934, daughter of the late Ferdinando and Theresa (O'Hare) Radaelli. She attended schools in North Adams and graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School with the class of 1952. She and her husband Robert F. Neveu exchanged marriage vows in St. Francis of Assisi Church, North Adams, on August 11, 1956. After their marriage they moved to Springfield and in 1959, moved to Westfield before retiring to the Berkshires in 2000. While living in North Adams, Shirley had worked for the former Windsor Print Works until it closed. After raising her three wonderful sons in Westfield, Shirley was employed in the office of the Westfield Adjustment and Appraisal Company. In 1977 she joined the office of the Massachusetts Migrant Education Program in Holyoke, retiring in 1989. While living in Westfield, she was a member of the Sons of Erin Women's Auxiliary and their golf league, a member of the Westfield Democratic City Committee, the Westfield Jaycettes, the Westfield Concerned Citizens, the Westfield High Band Parents Group and the Agawam Lioness. Shirley enjoyed being a Room Mother for all three sons and being a Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed special time with her grandchildren, tole painting, sailing, traveling and reading. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert F. Neveu; her three sons, Alan Neveu of Adams, Mark Neveu and his wife Jacqueline of Ludlow and Craig Neveu and his wife Catherine of Westfield; two loving grandchildren, Kayla and Nathan Neveu, both of Westfield; three brothers, Charles "Chuck" Radaelli and his wife Lucille of Albuquerque, NM, Thomas "Chip" Radaelli of Corrales, NM and Michael Radaelli and his wife Melinda of Rio Rancho, NM; and by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 8:45 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 8:00 A.M. to 8:45 A.M. at the funeral home. The family requests the omission of flowers. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -