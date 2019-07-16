|
|
Shirley Height Dolby, died on Sunday, June 23rd, she was just 2 months shy of her 95th birthday.
Shirley was born in Meridan, CT on August 23, 1924 and later moved to Great Barrington, MA. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Chuck of 72 years on March 14, 2018. She leaves behind three sons: Charles "Chick" Dolby, Jr. and wife Carol of Denver, CO, Richard Dolby and wife Kathy of Niceville, FL, Wayne Dolby and Lynne Pino of Great Barrington, MA, three Daughters: Deborah Sigsworth and husband Zeke of Greenfield, MA, Liz Dolby and husband Tony Wonseski, Jr. of Greenfield, MA, Sue TenBroeck and husband Robert of Great Barrington, MA. Ten Grandchildren and a multitude of great grandchildren. The family is planning services for the end of September, 2019 at a destination and venue yet to be determined with the assistance of Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, simply do this for our English lover: Stop, put down your cell phones, engage with others by talking and most important of all.... Listening.
Visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019