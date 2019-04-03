|
Shirley H. Tavares, 90, a longtime resident of Lebanon Springs, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Springside Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. Born in Stephentown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin "Frank" and Eleanor Decker.
Shirley was a graduate of the New Lebanon Central High School. Shirley worked at the former New Lebanon Supermarket and for the late George Rickey. She was a member of the Lebanon Valley Protective Association where she served as an EMT and the American Legion Auxiliary of the Floyd Carlton Post 1236 in New Lebanon. She attended the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Springs and the former First Baptist Church of East Nassau. Shirley was a strong, independent woman who devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and puzzles.
Shirley was the mother of the late Christine Hulland and the sister of the late Stanley, William, and Armand Decker.
Survivors include her children John Tavares of Lebanon Springs, Beverly (Mark) Grochan of East Nassau, William (Verna)Tavares and Mark Tavares both of West Lebanon; her sisters Bernice Silvia of New Bedford, MA. and Janice Ellis of South Dartmouth, MA.; 7 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, West Stephentown, N.Y.
Donations in memory of Shirley H. Tavares may be made to the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, 523 State Rte. 20, New Lebanon, NY 12125.
Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019