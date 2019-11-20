Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Shirley J. Winnard Obituary
Shirley J. Winnard, age 86, died November 17 after a courageous battle with dementia, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born February 22, 1933 to Karl H. and Marguerite Borden Janssen.

On April 16, 1955, she married Philip C. Winnard and began 64 years of marriage.

Shirley was loved by everyone whose life she touched. She knitted hundreds of baby sweater sets, childrens' sweaters, adult sweaters, and animals, especially her beloved ladybugs and Teddy bears. Shirley's baking was legendary, especially those molasses cookies!

Survivors include her husband, son, Philip Jr. "Chip", daughters, Joni Winnard and Barbara Standish, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Rice and brother Richard.

The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Mount Greylock Extended Care and Dr. Barry Lobovits for the professional and loving care given to Shirley during her stay there.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service will be held FRIDAY, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please meet inside the gate at 10:45 am. Calling hours will be held THURSDAY, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please note Shirley's name on your donation.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
