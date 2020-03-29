|
It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley M. (Smith) Brandt announces her passing, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 98. She was surrounded by her family.
Born in Springfield, MA. on April 21, 1921, Shirley had previously lived in Springfield, Peabody, Lenox, Hampden, MA and Northport, ME.
Mrs. Brandt was a graduate of Commerce High School, Springfield, MA. Following her graduation, she worked at Package Machinery. Shirley was married to Howard Brandt on July 18, 1942, at the Lutheran Church in Springfield.
During World War II, Mrs. Brandt joined her husband at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ, as a clerical worker on the base.
While raising her two children and her many beloved fur-babies, Mrs. Brandt enjoyed being both a Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader.
During her years in Lenox, Shirley attended St. Luke's School of Nursing, Pittsfield, MA. Although she was in her forties she excelled. This fulfilled her life-long desire to become a nurse. The Great Depression had precluded this to Shirley earlier in her life. Mrs. Brandt worked as a private duty nurse throughout Lenox, Pittsfield, Stockbridge and Great Barrington areas. She was Norman Rockwell's nurse prior to his passing.
Shirley was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's in Lenox, MA and enjoyed being a member of the local Embroiderer's Guild, County Extension and Garden Club. Sailing on Stockbridge Bowl, gardening, and bird watching were her favorite pastimes.
While spending her summers in Northport, ME, Shirley loved her cottage which overlooked Penobscot Bay, and the dolphins and seals that joined her at breakfast each day.
During her last few years in Hampden, Shirley was blessed by the care of her Guardian Angel. We called her grand-daughter Jennifer D'Agostino, Grandma's "Miracle Worker". Jennifer, who was inspired by her Grandmother, is the most intelligent, capable, compassionate, loving, supportive, caregiver ever known.
Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her family: Marilyn Brandt D'Agostino (daughter), David Howard Brandt (son), Linda Withee, Michael Joseph D'Agostino (grandson) and wife Jamie Martinez, Gregory Brandt D'Agostino (grandson), Jennifer Alma D'Agostino (grand-daughter), Angela Abbott (grand-daughter) and husband Matt, Timothy D'Agostino (great grandson), Malcom Abbott (great grandson), Caroline Abbott (great grand-daughter), Christine Hahn Bashista (niece/god daughter), Philip Hahn (nephew); several grand-nieces and nephews. She also leaves Rebecca Charlton, fiance to Gregory and Matthew Aranjo, fiance to Jennifer. Coming in August is Brandt Gregory D'Agostino, son of Gregory and Rebecca.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Howard George Brandt, her son-in-law Joseph D'Agostino Jr., her brother-in-law Frank Hahn, her sisters Phyllis Smith Hahn and Beatrice Smith Koerner. Gramma Shirley has passed on her legacy of love and compassion for animals and nature, bird watching, conservation, fishing, gardening and crafting to her children and grandchildren.
A Private Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at the Wilbraham Funeral Home, Wilbraham, MA. Interment will be at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery, Lenox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 ( of Shirley's).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020