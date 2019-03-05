|
Shirley Agnes O'Malley, age 93, formerly of Pittsfield MA, died after a long battle with dementia on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Light House Nursing Care Center, Revere, Mass. She spent her final days listening to Irish tunes and visited by loved ones.
Despite her illness, Shirley remained funny , friendly and retained a keen sense of fashion. She enjoyed a special language of joy and affection with her caretakers and family. She had just recently celebrated her 93 rd birthday, with great niece Polina Bell, Mary Beth O'Malley and husband Douglas Bell. Shirley and the other residents enjoyed visits from Nancy O'Malley's dog Molly, who loved all the pats and smiles she received as soon as she walked through the door and headed for Shirley in her favorite chair.
Shirley grew up in Pittsfield Mass and graduated from Pittsfield High School. She worked for General Electric as a secretary for many years. In her younger days she enjoyed outdoor skating, skiing, drawing, and swimming at Plunkett Reservoir. Shirley loved the mountains and enjoyed driving with her sister Gertrude throughout the back roads of the Berkshires.
Shirley was a devout Catholic throughout her life.
In 2011, Shirley moved t0 Melbourne Assisted Living, with a mountain view that she cherished . When this was no longer an option, in 2015, family moved her to Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in order to be closer to her nieces Nancy and Mary Beth who both live in Winthrop.
Shirley was the daughter of Alice ( Dudley) O'Malley and James O'Malley Sr.
Shirley's family also includes nieces Nancy and Mary Beth O'Malley, great niece Polina Bell and Mary Beth's husband Douglas Bell all of Winthrop Mass. Shirley never had children and adored her nieces and nephews and their children. There are over 40 great nephews and nieces residing throughout the country.
Shirley was predeceased by her older brothers James O'Malley, John and Tom Sullivan, and sisters Gertrude O'Malley, and Mary (Sullivan) Spencer and nephews Robert, Thomas, and Peter Sullivan.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring time with family and friends. As Shirley was a lover of animals, especially cats, memorial donations in her honor are asked for The Danny Boy Adoption Fund PO Box 4043 Pittsfield Mass 01202.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019