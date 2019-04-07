|
|
PITTSFIELD - Shirley A. Ungewitter Slack of Pittsfield, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox, MA.
She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on January 29, 1930, daughter of the late George E. Ungewitter and Christine L Ungewitter.
Shirley married Samuel M. Slack, of Muncie, Indiana, on August 18,1951. She raised three children and was happiest in her role as grandmother to five grandchildren. Upon his retirement, Sam and Shirley moved to DeLand, Florida, returning to Pittsfield in 2006.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crossword puzzles. She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Pittsfield and sang in the choir, volunteered for Luther League, and enjoyed candle pin bowling with members of her circle.
She is survived by her three children, David Slack and his wife Regina of Sugar Grove, IL, Samuel G. Slack and his wife Mary of Pittsfield, MA, and Susan Slack of Pittsfield, MA; a sister-in-law, Regina Ungewitter of Adams, MA; and five grandchildren, Corey Slack and partner Angela Dedrick, Dylan Slack and wife Hannah Merry, Renee Hoover and husband Randall, Kimberly Reyes and husband Santiago, and Drew Slack and wife Gabby.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Samuel M. Slack, her brother George Ungewitter, and her parents Christine and George Ungewitter.
FUNERAL NOTICE - There are no calling hours. A Memorial Graveside service will be held at Pittsfield Cemetery at 1PM on Friday, April 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox, MA in care of the WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. For information and to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019