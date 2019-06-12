|
Silvia Mary Rizzardi, 90, formerly of 42 Melrose Avenue, Pittsfield, passed away June 9, 2019.
She was born in East Canaan, CT on July 20, 1928, the daughter of Silvio and Luigia Gigli Rizzardi. She attended local schools.
Miss. Rizzardi previously worked for Pajama Factory and The Pittsfield Co-Op. She then worked as a production clerk for over 25 years at General Electric, from which she retired.
A devout Catholic, she was communicant of the former, Mount Carmel Church and All Souls Church, as well as Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed travelling with the woman's club and going to Italy with her family.
She leaves behind her brother, Mario Rizzardi of Pittsfield; nephew, David Rizzardi; nieces, Mary Lou Rizzardi Long and husband Dwight, and Nancy Rizzardi St. Jean and husband Rick; nephews, David, Edward and Robert, of California; great-nieces, Maggi St. Jean, Louisa Long, and Lena Long and great-nephew, Matthew St. Jean.
She was predeceased by her brother, Lino Rizzardi.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare in The Berkshires and Springside Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Miss. Silvia M. Rizzardi will be held, Friday, June 14, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the MS Society, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 12, 2019