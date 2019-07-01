|
Mr. Silvio R. Mastrangelo, 86, of Pittsfield, MA passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
He was born in Hudson, NY on June 30, 1932, the son of the late Anthony and Rose Mastrangelo. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and the General Electric Drafting Apprentice Program.
Silvio was employed at General Electric for 41 years where he retired as the Manager of Drafting and Engineering Services.
Silvio enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family, especially their annual trips to Aruba. His hobbies were bowling, playing bocce and pitch. He looked forward to his morning coffee and playing cards at the Italian American Club in the afternoon with his friends. Although he was a man of few words, he could make anyone laugh with his dry sense of humor and infectious laugh and smile. He was a lifelong Yankee fan.
Silvio was a life time member of the Roman Catholic Church and worshipped for many years at Mount Carmel Parish and more recently at St. Joseph's Church.
He was a member and volunteer of many organizations including the Mount Carmel Holy Name Society, where he served as President, ITAM Realty Trust, where he served as Chairman, as well as a member of the Italian American Club and the Rainbow Restaurant Social Club.
Silvio leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Antoinette Nina Mastrangelo; his son Marc Mastrangelo and his wife Jennifer of Pompton Lakes, NJ; his daughters Lisa Mastrangelo of Newton, MA and Maria Mastrangelo of West Roxbury, MA; his grandchildren Luke and Lydia Mastrangelo of Pompton Lakes, NJ; his sister Phyllis Fuore of Lenox, MA; his sister-in-law Virginia Gregory of North Adams, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanette Ringie.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Concelebrated Liturgy of Christian Burial for Silvio R. Mastrangelo will take place Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. The principal celebrant is going to be Rev. Monsignor Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor of St. Joseph's Church. Co-celebrants will be Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor of St. John Paul II Parish, and the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker, C.S.S. Calling hours to greet family and friends will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Wednesday, July 3, from 8:00 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. Inurnment will follow at St. Michael Archangel Columbarium at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 1, 2019