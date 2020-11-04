1/1
Skip Kent
1945 - 2020
Skip Kent, 75 of Pittsfield, passed away November 1, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on February 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Harvey O. and Helen L. Flynn Kent. He attended Pittsfield Schools and worked for the City of Pittsfield for many years as a glazier.

He married the former Arlean Olsen on July 4, 1964.

Skip enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Arlean Kent of Pittsfield; daughter Dawn Parsley and significant other, Mark Killbary of Pittsfield; son, Sean Patrick Kent and wife, Donna of Pittsfield; two grandsons, Alex Kent and Garry Parsley, Jr.; Siblings, Agnes Mary Mack and husband, Joseph and Alan Kent and wife, Donna; as well as many nieces and nephews, and his great-granddaughter, Maddison Bailey.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Kent and Dorothy Monnette and grandson, Mike Bailey, Jr.

Per his wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
