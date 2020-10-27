1/1
Sophie Gaylord
1931 - 2020
Sophie Ann Bokowski Gaylord, 89, passed away early Sunday morning, October 25, 2020. Sophie was born on May 1, 1931 in Irvington, NJ to Victoria "Helen" and Frank Bokowski. She was educated in Newark, NJ and moved to Farnhams in Cheshire as a teenager. While still in New Jersey, she was treated to an Abbott and Costello performance. She worked various jobs in the Berkshire Mills in Adams, and could always be counted on to sing and dance with her sister Frannie at the holiday parties. She later worked at General Cable, in Pownal, VT. Zosha loved to visit friends and family for a coffee or take them out to lunch. Sophie was a formidable poker player and kept her sense of humor right to the end. She enjoyed reading true crime magazines and celebrity biographies. She loved to dance and would kick up her heels on her birthday well into her 70's. Sophie enjoyed going to the Mohegan Sun and her favorite spot for breakfast was the Corner Lunch in Adams. You never saw her without her hair just so and her favorite food group was Lindt white chocolates. She was never late for anything. Sophie leaves behind her daughter, Norma LeBarron and her husband Michael, of Hancock, two beloved grandsons, Andrew LeBarron and his wife Cahill, of Hancock and Zachary and his wife Lexi of Jacksonville, FL. She was blessed with four great grandsons, Max, Mason, Beau, and River. She also leaves her special niece Donna Martin of Cheshire, two brothers, Jon Bak of Adams, and Joseph Bokowski of South Carolina, and a sister, Paula Leonesio of Cheshire. She was predeceased by her sisters, Julia (Fran) Delmolino and Genevieve Gaylord, and her brother Frank Bak. Brother Jon called her every day at Kimball Farms. She looked forward to his calls to talk about golf or tennis, or whatever was going on in the sports world. Norma would like to extend her gratitude to the entire staff at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center for the special care that was provided. They loved Sophie and Norma couldn't have done it without them. The noble work that each and every one of them do is priceless. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Berkshire Food Project, P.O. Box 651, North Adams, MA 01247 or you can find them at www.berkshirefoodproject.org or the charity of your choice. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
