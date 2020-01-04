Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:15 AM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Stanislaw Trzepacz


1927 - 2020
Stanislaw Trzepacz Obituary
Stanislaw Trzepacz, 92, formerly of 15 Curtin Avenue, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Springside of Pittsfield, with his daughter and niece at his side.

Born on February 17, 1927, in Wola Medrzechowska, Poland, the son of Andrzej and Aniela Kosla Trzepacz, he was educated in Poland schools, and came to the United States, settling in Pittsfield, on December 6, 1973.

Mr. Trzepacz found work at Eaton Paper Company where he worked until its closing in 1988. He then went to work as an assembler for Sampco.

Mr. Trzepacz had been a communicant of Holy Family Church until its closing and then became a communicant of St. Joseph Church. He was a member of the Polish National Alliance.

He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and woodworking; he also enjoyed taking walks.

His wife, the former Stanislawa Bezak, whom he married July 29, 1973, at Matki Boskiej Wniebowzietej Church in Poland, died March 14, 2018.

Mr. Trzepacz is survived by his daughter, Elzbieta "Ala" Trzepacz (husband, Nicholas Witherell) of Pittsfield; his granddaughter, Alexandra Witherell; a sister, Stefania Swiech of Pittsfield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Chester Trzepacz and Jan Trzepacz, and two sisters, Maria Trzepacz and Zofia Bujak.

A special thanks from the family to the staff of Springside for their compassionate care.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Stanislaw Trzepacz will be held SUNDAY, January 5, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held TUESDAY, January 7, at 8:15 a.m. from DERY FUNERAL HOME with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Trzepacz may be made to St. Joseph Church in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 4, 2020
