Stanley Debkowski
1946 - 2020
Stanley Debkowski, 73 of Housatonic died Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. Stanley was born in Lacha Poland on June 26, 1946 son of Frank and Genowefa (Romaniewicz) Debkowski. Stanley worked for many years as a custodian supervisor at the West Stockbridge Plain School. Stanley enjoyed helping others, gardening and volunteering at the Marian Fathers. He was a communicant of the former All Saints Church in Housatonic and current member of Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Stanley is survived by his wife Mary (Galas) Debkowski of Housatonic, one son, Stanley Debkowski Jr. of Rochester N.Y., one daughter, Elizabeth Austin of Lee and six grandchildren. Stanley was predeceased by his son Richard J. Debkowski on September 9, 2015.

A Funeral Mass for Stanley Debkowski will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Church Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. There are no calling hours out of concern for the health and safety of Stanley's friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Stanley's memory may be made to the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Building Fund or to the Marian Fathers in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
