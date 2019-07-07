|
Stanley R. Noll, Sr., 91, of Enfield, peacefully entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Stanley was born on August 16, 1927, in Pittsfield, MA, the son to the late Ernest and Madelon (Conner) Noll. Stanley proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army as an Army Engineer during World War II while stationed in Panama on a fire boat and then in the Galapagos Islands on the Army Air Base. He also served with the 77th Engr Const Bn. in Germany during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, Stanley enjoyed a long career as an operating engineer. He was a 65 year member of I U O E Local 478 in Hamden, CT and I U O E Local 98 of Springfield, MA. He worked many construction jobs in CT and Western, MA, and ended his career with Della Construction Co in Enfield. He took a great sense of pride in the work that he accomplished and loved serving his country. Stanley was also a member of the American Legion Post 80 and the VFW Post 296 in Winsted. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, including the Red Sox, and UCONN Husky Basketball. He liked genealogy, and loved the activities his children and grandchildren participated in. Stanley was proud of his town and cared a great deal about Enfield. He was a hardworking, kind and generous man who lived a full life and will be missed by many. In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Elser) Noll, Stanley is survived by his children, Susan M. Cornellier of Dalton, MA, Stanley "Rob" Noll, Jr., his wife, Sarah, and their children, Erin, Emily, and Beckett of Elgin, SC, and Sally Trusz, her husband, Walter and their children, Matthew, Jonathan, and Suzanne, of Ludlow, MA; and many loving cousins and family. Stanley was predeceased by a daughter, Robbin Noll; a sister, Audrey Crawford and her husband, Francis Crawford, formerly of Lee, MA, and a son-in-law, Thomas Cornellier. Services and burial will be held privately. Donations in memory of Stanley may be made to the Enfield High School Baseball Program, 1264 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082 or to Hoffman Heart & Vascular Institute, 114 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 7, 2019