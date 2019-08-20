|
|
Stanley Socha of Chapel Hill, NC and formerly of Stockbridge, MA, died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at age 95. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Stanley was a kind and gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends. He was born in Adams, MA on June 19,1924 to the late Bronislawa Gzierga Socha and Joseph Socha. After attending local schools in Adams, Stanley served in the US Army during World War II.
For nearly a decade in the 1950s, Stanley was one of the craftsmen who built the chapel at the Marian Fathers Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, MA. He not only worked in the construction of the church, but was one of two men who created the wood carvings that adorn the interior. It was there that Stanley met his future wife Jadwiga Kraszeski, who was working as a secretary. They were married on October 10, 1953. Stanley later had his own construction business and then went to work at General Electric in Pittsfield, MA where he was a specialized machinist in the Naval Ordinance Department. After retiring from GE, Stanley enjoyed repairing antique furniture and volunteering his talents with Habitat for Humanity when he and his wife moved to Chapel Hill, NC.
Stanley was predeceased by his wife Jadwiga of 62 years, as well as his sisters Julia and Helen, and brothers Frank, John, Louis, Stephen, and Walter. He is survived by his daughters Susanne Jackson and husband William of Chapel Hill, NC; Barbara Perkel and husband John of West Stockbridge, MA; and son Peter Socha and wife Nancy of Stockbridge, MA. He is also survived by granddaughters Vanessa Jackson and Julia Jackson.
Funeral services for Stanley Socha were held on Friday, August 16, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More, Chapel Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019