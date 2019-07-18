|
On July 15th 2019 Stanley Szwyd (Stasiu as he was known by his friends) left this world surrounded by his family to be with his Lord and creator. Stanley just celebrated his 95th birthday. Born on July 8th 1924 in Domacyny, Poland, he came to the United States shortly after the war in 1947. He met and married his wife, Maria Michno, in 1952 at the former All Saints Church in Housatonic. Stan and Maria both became proud citizens of the United States in 1954 and have spent lives together living in Housatonic. They were married for 67 years.
His first Job was working for the Monument Mills Factory in Housatonic. He left there after a short period of time and started working construction, building the Massachusetts Turnpike. He often spoke of his work building the highway and how he enjoyed working outside. Wanting to work closer to his family and home, he started working for Rising Paper Company in 1952. He enjoyed the work, but more importantly he enjoyed working with a group of people that he liked and considered everyone there as his friend. He retired from Rising Paper Mill in 1991 after which time he became a full time, hands on grandfather/ babysitter for his two youngest grandsons. Hands down, his favorite topic of discussion and storytelling involved his grandsons. After being a father with three sons, then grandfather to three grandsons, he became a great grandfather to three little girls that to the very end stole his heart. He was still able to spend time with his grandsons and three granddaughters up until his very last days.
When Stanley was a child he was rounded up from his local church in Poland by the Nazis and brought to a labor camp in Germany. He was only 15 years old and that was the last time he saw his parents. He spent many years at the labor camp with the farm horses until it was liberated by the American army. He joined the American army and came to America, first settling down in Minnesota. He was able to establish contact with his oldest sister who lived in Housatonic. His four siblings had all been told that he had been killed during the war. His sister was in disbelief when she heard from him. His family had already held a funeral for him believing that he had died in captivity. Stanley never spoke very much about his days in Germany and never held any grudges. He loved his life here in the United States with his family and felt blessed to be here. He loved his home, his garden and enjoyed spending time at Taft Farms every year helping make Christmas wreaths. He helped and supervised the Christmas wreath crew at Taft's up until last year. He loved the company and companionship of the people that were there.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Maria Michno Szwyd. He leaves three sons and their wives, John and Debbie Szwyd of Murphy, North Carolina, Robert and Nancy Szwyd of Rochester, New Hampshire and Edward and Joanna Szwyd of Housatonic, MA. He also leaves behind three Grandsons, Jamey (Traci) Szwyd of Lakeville, MA, Matthew (Katie) Szwyd of Stockbridge and Alexander Szwyd of Housatonic. He also leaves three great grand daughters, Aema and Scout Szwyd of Stockbridge, Lily Szwyd of Lakeville, MA. In addition, he leaves many close friends and neighbors.
A con-celebrated Funeral Mass for Stanley Szwyd will be held on Friday July 19 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish Corpus Christi Church in Housatonic with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor and Fr. Michael Pierz officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Bridget's Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Brickhouse Pub in Housatonic and all are encouraged to attend. Family will receive friends on Friday July 19 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Stanley's memory may be made to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish Corpus Christi Church in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019