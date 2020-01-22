Home

Stefania "Stevie" Jacob


1929 - 2020
Stefania "Stevie" Jacob Obituary
Stevie Jacob, of Williamstown, died on Saturday, January 18th.

Stevie was born in Adams, MA on March 23, 1929 to the late Katherine and Stanley Ciejka. Following completion of her education, she became a secretary at General Electric before leaving to start a family. Stevie was an active volunteer throughout her life. She was heavily involved in Sts. Patrick and Raphael Parish, including teaching religious education for 35 years. Her volunteer activities also included being a Brownie Troop Leader and a "Reading Buddy" for elementary school students. Stevie was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Bruno, Ted, and Walter; one sister, Celia; and her husband Tancred ("Jake") to whom she was married for 52 years.

Stevie leaves her three children, Stephen Jacob and his wife Sharon of Brandywine, MD; Susan Jacob and her husband George of Alexandria, VA; and Jean Jacob of El Cerrito, CA. She also leaves her three grandchildren, Sarah Jacob and Ashley and Matthew Grinberg; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Berkshire Medical Center and Williamstown Commons for their compassionate care.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A vigil service will be held at Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church on Friday, January 24th at 5 pm and a funeral mass at Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church on Saturday, January 25th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Patrick and Raphael Food Pantry; HospiceCare in the Berkshires; Sts. Patrick and Raphael Religious Education Program; or Northern Berkshire EMS. Donations may be sent to Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA 01267. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
