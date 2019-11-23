|
ADAMS - Stella H. Wilk, 99 of Adams, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Adams on January 19, 1920, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Jezcyk Zoltek she was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School and attended Adams schools. Stella was employed for the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co. in Adams after which she became a homemaker. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Z.P.R.K.. Stella loved to travel, visiting different Shrines, traveling to Canada and also Pennsylvania to visit the Amish Colonies. Her husband Edmund J. Wilk whom she married in July 4, 1939, died October 1, 1987. Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by a son, Edmund J. Wilk, Jr., two brothers, John and Anthony Zoltek, and three sisters, Blanche Daniels, Adella Pela, Josephine Fortier. She is survived by two nieces, many great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Stella will take place Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12PM in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams, celebrated by the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Adams, calling hours from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams will be Monday from 9AM until the time of the church service. Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Stanislaus School or the in care of the funeral home. The St. Stanislaus Rosary Sodality will meet at the funeral home on Monday at 11:15 to say the Rosary.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 23, 2019