Stephanie Berry Engel, 53, loving wife and mother, and fashion designer, died January 2 in Housatonic, surrounded by her family. She was born November 3, 1965 in New York City to the late James and Lisette Moraillon Berry. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Andreas, her son Aidan, 16, and daughter Remi, 14. She also leaves her sister, Noemi Berry, of Sunnyvale, CA, and brother, Ronan Berry of Brooklyn, NY.
Stephanie lived a vibrant life, starting from the gritty streets of Brooklyn, later bartending NYC's legendary clubs, including Studio 54 and the Palladium, and backpacking alone across Indonesia. Graduating from NYU with a BFA in film, she later worked on acclaimed independent films including "I Shot Andy Warhol". Stephanie then joined New Vision Communications, a NYC video production company.
In the late 90's, after a stint with a N.Y. fashion designer, Stephanie launched her own innovative handmade accessory brand, Nooknits. InStyle Magazine cited Nook as a top e-commerce website and the company received national attention on DailyCandy, ABC's The View, Shape Magazine and the New York Post.
Stephanie's breakthrough product was the Nook Muffscarf, a hand-knit scarf with adjustable earmuffs. She also created hand muffs, ace scarves, finger mittens and shawls. All were innovative and handmade. After a hiatus to focus on her young children, she relaunched her brand as Luff, featuring upcycled felted headwear and holiday ornaments.
Stephanie was dedicated to her children's education, including homeschooling them in their early years and teaching creative blocks at The Garden Road School and Something Good In The World in Westchester County, NY. After moving to the Berkshires she became a beloved fixture in the Pine Cobble School community in Williamstown, MA.
In 2006 Stephanie played an integral part in launching The Children's Theatre Company of Peekskill, and New Era Creative Space in Peekskill, NY in 2013, where she served as costume designer, photographer and a community organizer for the mission-driven nonprofit organizations.
Following a diagnosis of EGFR lung cancer in 2015, Stephanie devoted herself to global efforts combating lung cancer, helping connect patients with doctors and treatments around the world. At the same time, she also worked at Integrated Eco Strategy, North Adams, as a healthy building materials specialist.
An avid photographer and dancer, Stephanie above all cherished her many strong personal connections and was deeply committed to her family. She continually placed others before herself, and all who knew her loved her wisdom, insightfulness and quick wit. They treasured the close relationships she nurtured and maintained.
The family will host a Celebration of Stephanie Engel's Life on Saturday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Pleasant and Main Cafe, in Housatonic. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Great Barrington. Memorial donations may made be to LUNGevity.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019