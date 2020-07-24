Stephen Barry Southard, 86, of 4 Upper Valley Road, Washington, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.



Born in Stephentown, New York on July 15, 1934, the son of the late Anna Southard and Walter Southard of Stephentown, NY, he was educated in local schools.



A Korean War veteran, he enlisted with the United States Navy on May 20, 1952 and served aboard the USS Iowa, USS Baltimore and the USS Salem and was honorably discharged with the rank of FN on May19 1960.



Mr. Southard was a self-employed contractor who did renovations, roofing, plumbing, and anything that crossed his path that needed fixing, as he said, "Jack of All Trades". He enjoyed painting houses inside and out. He had a gift to make something useful out of what could seem like an impossible situation like turning a chicken coup into an office for an automotive business! He could jack up an old house with a stone foundation and hand mix concrete to pour a wall in place of a stone foundation that no one else would even consider doing because of the hard work and special skills involved. He was a hard working man who was dedicated to providing for the needs of his family. He lived simply and enjoyed being outdoors. He had at one time been employed as a manager for Merriam-Graves for several years.



He loved mowing the lawn at his home of 56 years where he hosted many family gatherings with plenty of guitar playing, and music and musicians of all kinds. He also enjoyed antiquing, bottle hunting, and tag sales.



Mr. Southard leaves his wife, the former Joan L. Trombley, whom he married October 29, 1955.



He is also survived by five children: Larry Southard of Otis, Rick (and Connie) Southard of Washington, Steve Southard, Jr. of Poquoson, Va., Kim Boody of Windsor, and Lori Johnson of Pittsfield; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He was pre-deceased by his youngest son, Randy Southard, who died October 2, 1984, as well as five brothers, Walter Southard, Jim Southard, Harold Southard, Ed Odonnel, and Peter Southard, and five sisters, Rosie Boise, Fran Southard, Ann Waterman, Margaret Odonnel , and Irene LeBarron.



Mr. Southard's family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, and Dr. Kimberly May and Michelle Rachielle at the Pittsfield Veterans Administration Clinic, and Kindred at Home, for all their loving care.



FUNERAL NOTICE: There are no services planned. However, if friends desire, contributions in memory of Mr. Southard may be made to Hospice of Western Massachusetts and or Kindred at Home in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.



