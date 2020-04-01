|
|
Stephen Donald Parker, 78, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home. He was born on November 30, 1941 in Richmond Indiana, son of Donald Lester Parker and Jane Mock Parker. Steve is survived by his siblings - Nancy Pat, Alan, Samuel and Betsey. He graduated from The University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and spent 45 years working as an electrical engineer, retiring from General Dynamics. Survivors include his wife, Kathy (36 years together), daughters Amy (David) and Caroline (Sunil), and son, Jeffrey Stephen. He was also the proud grandfather of Maxwell, Zachary and Calvin.
Steve was incredibly generous, friendly, passionate and genuine, enjoyed singing, boating, his many friends and traveling. To know Steve was to adore him, to laugh with him, and to feel valued. To know him also meant you immediately knew how much he deeply loves his family and friends. It gives the family peace to know he is with his beloved mother.
Memorial donations in his memory are suggested for Purpose Farm (1454 West Genesee Road, Baldwinsville, New York) where he volunteered some of his time. There will be no services or calling hours. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020