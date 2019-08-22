|
Mr. Stephen D. Wiater, age 65, died Monday, August 19th at his home in Pittsfield surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born July 5, 1954 and raised in Cheshire the son of the late Casimer and Pauline (Labinowski) Wiater. He was a 1972 graduate of Hoosac Valley High School and then went on to study at Berkshire Community College. He later graduated from the former North Adams State College with his bachelor's degree in business.
Steve worked with General Dynamics as a Program Manager, and he retired in 2017 with 40 years of service.
Proud to have a green thumb, Steve recently earned the title Master Gardner, and he was the president of the Springside Greenhouse. Mr. Wiater was also the past president of the Cheshire Rod & Gun Club. He loved to be outdoors, and spent much of his time golfing and enjoying the ocean. He spent many summers fishing and clamming with his family on Cape Cod and at their condo in North Myrtle Beach.
Steve was a long time communicant of St. Charles Church, and before that was a member of the former St. Theresa Church.
Steve married the former Kathleen "Katie" O'Donnell on May 15, 1976 in Pittsfield, and together they have spent their lives here raising their family. He was a kind and generous man, and was so proud to be Grampa to his 7 wonderful grandkids.
Besides his wife Katie, Steve leaves his two daughters, Kelly Brbovic and her husband Brett and Erin Kinnas and her husband Brandon, all of Pittsfield, and his 7 grandkids, Carter, Kylan, Mason, Logan, Eliotte, Teagan and Paige.
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Steve will be THURSDAY, August 22nd from 4-6PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. The celebration of Steve's life will continue FRIDAY morning from the funeral home at 9:15AM followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Charles Church at 10AM celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
If friends desire, memorial donations in Mr. Wiater's memory may be made to the Mass Audubon Society, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019