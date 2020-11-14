Stephen Daniel Blanchette of Apopka, Florida died on Wednesday November 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Stephen was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 7, 1954 to late Donald and Barbara Exford Blanchette. He attended schools in Adams, Massachusetts graduating in 1972 from Hoosac Valley High School. He later graduated from Berkshire Community College with an AS degree in computer science in 1990.
He married his wife Constance Bliss on May 31, 1975. They have a son Stephen Richard.
Stephen was employed at the former Arnold Print Works, Sprague Electric Company and Excelsior Printing Company before obtaining his degree. Then he worked at Berkshire Life Insurance Company ending his career at Guardian Life Insurance Company.
Stephen was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing his guitar, reading and being at Disney.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years and son Stephen and a granddaughter Christany Amber Blanchette who resides in England. He is also survived by his brother, David (Darlene) Blanchette from Clarksburg, sisters; Susan Timoneda from Agawam, Massachusetts and Barbara Martel from North Adams, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his son Aaron Daniel, his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.
Condolences can be made at www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com