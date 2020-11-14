1/1
Stephen Daniel Blanchette
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Daniel Blanchette of Apopka, Florida died on Wednesday November 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Stephen was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 7, 1954 to late Donald and Barbara Exford Blanchette. He attended schools in Adams, Massachusetts graduating in 1972 from Hoosac Valley High School. He later graduated from Berkshire Community College with an AS degree in computer science in 1990.

He married his wife Constance Bliss on May 31, 1975. They have a son Stephen Richard.

Stephen was employed at the former Arnold Print Works, Sprague Electric Company and Excelsior Printing Company before obtaining his degree. Then he worked at Berkshire Life Insurance Company ending his career at Guardian Life Insurance Company.

Stephen was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing his guitar, reading and being at Disney.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years and son Stephen and a granddaughter Christany Amber Blanchette who resides in England. He is also survived by his brother, David (Darlene) Blanchette from Clarksburg, sisters; Susan Timoneda from Agawam, Massachusetts and Barbara Martel from North Adams, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his son Aaron Daniel, his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.

Condolences can be made at www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved