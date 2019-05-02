|
Stephen Francis Burnham, age 66, of Williamstown, MA, died with his family at his side Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. Born on October 5th, 1952 to parents John Forrest Burnham and Shirley Gleason Burnham. Stephen was the third of five children.
He graduated from Mount Greylock Regional High School in 1971, later attending heavy equipment school in New Jersey.
Stephen was employed by Jim Kelly at Brodie Mountain for years with many fond memories. He was also employed at The British Maid Restaurant and was very close to the Corbin Family. In the late 80's Steve formed SFB construction which he successfully ran until his last day. He found so much joy working alongside his son Brandon and his faithful "guys" of many years. He created so many bonds and friendships with his clients and the entire contractor community. He worked hard physically and mentally seven days a week because he truly loved his work and always claimed he never would retire.
Steve was so full of life and certainly the life of every party. He had such fond memories of his childhood in the Berkshires and on Cape Cod - the two greatest places on earth he claimed. He loved to travel, especially to his beloved Mexico. He was up for every adventure no matter how late the night or long the journey. He made friends every place he went, caring for so many and being loved and admired in return.
He found deep love and companionship with his wife Kim Murphy Burnham of 37 years of marriage. One of the greatest joys of his life was spending every day alongside his son Brandon working, riding motorcycles and being one of the guys. He so loved his daughter MacKenzie Ann who took him on endless escapades worldwide with her husband Kramer Steffens. He served as a mentor and second father to many of his children's close friends.
Stephen leaves behind his four siblings John Burnham, Nancy Roorda, Tom Burnham, Paul Burnham, their spouses and children. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law and brother-in law-Kathleen Pouliot and Wayne Murphy and their spouses and children. He also leaves his beloved Aunt Phyllis Burnham and many wonderful cousins.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00AM at Sts Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown followed by a celebration of his life and legacy at Bloom Meadows in Hancock, MA from 2:00PM - 5:00PM.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Williamstown Historical Museum http://www.williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org/
Stephen lived life to the fullest. He dearly loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. To add to the Book of Memories,please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 2, 2019