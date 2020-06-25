Stephen H. Dus
1965 - 2020
Stephen H. Dus, age 54, of 51 Norman Ave. Pittsfield, died as a result of a drowning accident in Silver Lake on Monday, June 22nd. He was born in Pittsfield, April 26, 1965, the son of Ricco H. Dus, Jr. and Dora Jean Dus, both of Pittsfield. Stephen was a graduate of Taconic High School and loved to tend and raise horses.

Visiting hours will be held FRIDAY, June 26th at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME beginning at 11:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 pm officiated by the Rev. Christopher L. Adorno, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

For a more complete obituary, please visit: www.Devanny-Condron.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
June 25, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
