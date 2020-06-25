Stephen H. Dus, age 54, of 51 Norman Ave. Pittsfield, died as a result of a drowning accident in Silver Lake on Monday, June 22nd. He was born in Pittsfield, April 26, 1965, the son of Ricco H. Dus, Jr. and Dora Jean Dus, both of Pittsfield. Stephen was a graduate of Taconic High School and loved to tend and raise horses.
Visiting hours will be held FRIDAY, June 26th at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME beginning at 11:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 pm officiated by the Rev. Christopher L. Adorno, pastor of First Baptist Church in Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
For a more complete obituary, please visit: www.Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.