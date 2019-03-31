|
|
Stephen Lee Barry, 68, of Chesterfield, VA., passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
He was born in Newport, RI, and raised in Pittsfield, MA, but has been a resident of Chesterfield County for the past 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Elizabeth "Betty" Barry.
Stephen earned his Associates Degree from Berkshire Community College, he served his country in the United States Navy for five years and worked in the pulp and paper industry for over 45 years.
Stephen loved beer, fishing, beer, The Patriots, beer, The Red Sox, and beer.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Gibson Barry; daughter, Heather Lis Barry, of Indianapolis; son, Jason Kyle Barry and granddaughter, Tula Isabelle Barry of Richmond; father, Sherwood Lee Barry, of Pittsfield, MA; sisters, Michelle Worth and Sandra Barry; brother, Dennis Barry and several nieces and nephews
Memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice & Palliative Care, 8580 Magellan Pkwy. Ste. 200 Richmond, VA 23227.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019