Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Anshe-Amunim
Pittsfield, MA
Stephen Lenett

Stephen Lenett Obituary
Stephen Lenett of Lee passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife Lois, of 55 years of marriage, his son Jarett and his nieces Jody Rao and her husband Julius and Caryn Nabozny and her husband David, sister-in-law Joan and great nieces and nephews.

Stephen is the son of deceased mother Dorothy and father Jack and brother Ernest.

He was a sculptor, artist and scenic designer who was a Professor of Art for over 30 years at Suffolk Community College. His sculpture is part of the permanent collection of Carnegie Mellon University, where he attended. He received his MA from Adelphi University.

Stephen designed and personally built the family home on Goose Pond where he pursued his art and loved kayaking and serious exercising. He and Lois traveled extensively in art capitals in England, Europe and the Middle East.

In lieu of flowers donations to the HHT Medical Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Nov 7, at 11 am in Temple Anshe-Amunim in Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019
