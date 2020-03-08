|
|
Lake George - Stephen Paul Lauzon, born April 2, 1958 to Paul & Lorraine Lauzon in Lynn, MA, passed away peacefully of cardiac arrest on December 29, 2019. A graduate of Sacred Heart Church elementary school and the Pittsfield High School class of 1976, he attended the Naval Academy and held several degrees in engineering & physics. As an advanced millwright, he was a loyal Union member for 19 years. Stephen was a speedskating coach, avid camper, and downhill skier, placing competitively in Ironman and Tinman triathlons in the Lake Placid area. A gifted artist and musician, he created countless paintings, sketches, toys, and children's adventure books.
Stephen is lovingly remembered by his companion of 17 years, Holly Kneeshaw of Lake George, NY, her daughters, Heather Rush and Hannah Frances Elmer; his dear friends, Linda Dudley and Morris Cope; his siblings and their families, Janice Caporale, Mark Lauzon, Michelle Lauzon; his 4 children, Chandi Lauzon, Noah Lauzon, Hannah Harvey, Cara Lauzon, and their brother, Johannes Nightingale; his former wife, Regina Selig Mason and her husband; his nephew, 3 nieces, and 2 great-nieces; his 3 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.
Memorial and interment ceremony will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York. All are welcome. For full obituary and to share your memories, please see bakerfuneralhome.com and memoriesandartwork.wixsite.com/stevelauzon.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020