Steven A. Murphy, 56, of Williamstown died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
Steven was born on July 3, 1963 in Hoboken, NJ to Marise (Hodgkins) LaPorte. He attended Westfield State College as a music major with a concentration in voice.
Steven's career in classical radio included WFCC, WQRC, WBACH, WFMR, KDB and various professional choruses and solos. He was also a nationally syndicated classical radio host for the world classical network.
Besides his mother, Steven leaves his beloved wife, Melanie T. (Towne) Murphy whom he married on August 30, 1986. He also leaves a son, Dana Murphy and two daughters, Jenni Murphy and Alys Cannon and her husband, Caleb with (Steve's grandson due in February, 2020). Steven leaves his siblings Richard Hoxey and his wife, Rose, Molly Tannatt and her husband, Dana Tannatt, and Thomas W. Murphy III. He also leaves his father and mother-in-law David and Nancy Towne and over 60 Murphy cousins in the Detroit area. He was predeceased by his brother Mark Hoxey, step-father Richard LaPorte and his father, Thomas W. Murphy, II.
Services for Steven will take place in March at St. Boniface in Mequon, WI and a local memorial service at Williamstown First Baptist Church will be held mid to late April. Donations in Steven's memory may be made to Faith Encouragement.org, Williamstown First Baptist Church, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown, Pop Cares, or other Veteran's . To add to the Book of Memories,please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 25, 2020