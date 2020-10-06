1/1
Steven Patrick Decker
1966 - 2020
Steven Patrick Decker, 54, of Sheffield died peacefully at his home in the arms of his wife Karen on Friday October 2, 2020. Steven was born in Great Barrington on January 14, 1966, son of Gerard Decker and RoseMarie (Pekrul) Wright. He earned his GED. Steven worked for many years as a landscaper. He also worked at Cue Sport in Southfield. He enjoyed music festivals, concerts and camping. Steven is survived by his father Gerard Decker and stepmother Lorraine of Claverack N.Y., mother RoseMarie Wright of Sheffield, MA and stepfather Gerald of S.C., his wife Karen (Missaggia) Decker whom he married on July 31, 1999 at the Adams-Budz VFW post #8183 in Housatonic of Sheffield, brother Tim Decker and wife Christine of Davenport FL, sister Regina Oleen and husband Chris of Sheffield, stepsister, Michelle Best of Albany N.Y., stepbrother Joe Best of Claverack, NY, half-sister Laura Ramsdell and husband Bernie of Canaan ME, three nephews, Nicholas Oleen, Jason Tweed and Jessie Tweed, one niece, Carolyn Missaggia and his beloved cat, Fluffernutter.

A celebration of Steven's life will be held at a later date out of concern for the health and safety of his friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Steven's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
