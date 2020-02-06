Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Storrs Fenton Olds


1930 - 2020
Storrs Fenton Olds Obituary
Storrs Fenton Olds, 89, long-time resident of Monterey, died peacefully Monday morning February 3, 2020.

He was born March 9, 1930 in Willimantic, CT. Storrs attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana where he met Shirley Bittiner Olds, who became his life-long partner of 66 years. He was deeply loved by his family, including: his wife Shirley, his sister-in-law Beverly Ahlers (Stan) and their three sons, his children: Tom (Cheryl), Anson (Emily; Melissa), Melinda (Rob; Brad), his grandchildren: Mariah (Will), Molly (Josue), Sara (Amy), Brad (Vanessa), Katie, Anson (Fiona), Sarah, and his 3 great-grandchildren.

After teaching high school for years in Storrs, CT, he and Shirley clerked The Meeting School in New Hampshire. They retired to Monterey, MA where they were among the founding members of the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting (Quakers). He was a life-long pacifist and has always inspired people around him to be the kindest version of themselves.

He enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, and teaching his grandchildren to make bread. He also taught them "that washing the dishes is an act of love".

SERVICE - A memorial will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting House, 280 State Road (Route 23), Great Barrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting to support peace activities, c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Remembrances, memories and reflections may be sent to the family through www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020
