|
|
Stuart Allen Sutherland, 85, of North Adams, passed away peacefully in Williamstown, MA on March 14, 2019.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Mary (Keefe) and his four children Joan Canty and husband John of Grapevine, TX; Stuart Jr. and Yoko Bruno of Minneapolis, MN; Doug and wife Maura of Swampscott, MA; and Kate of Natick, MA. He was the adored grandfather of Justin, Emma, Samantha, Stuart, and Timmy.
Stuart was born on April 26, 1933 in Montpelier, VT. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Gordon Malcolm Sutherland and Mildred (Woodard) Sutherland and by his brother, Gordon Jr.
He served honorably in the Korean War, stationed at the US Naval Communication Facility in Yokosuka, Japan. Following the service he received a BA in Political Science and an MS in Communications from Boston University. He and Mary Elizabeth Keefe were married in Waterbury, VT on June 11, 1960.
Stuart spent his career with Sprague Electric Company/GK Technologies managing industrial relations as it evolved into personnel and human resources management. He began his career in Maine and Vermont, subsequently moving to Florida and Connecticut before settling in the Berkshires in 1984.
Stuart delighted in his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. He will be remembered for his gentle manner, gracious hospitality, and his myriad interests including travel and history. During his retirement years he enjoyed many trips abroad with his wife and children.
He will be laid to rest in Waterbury Center, VT, where the family will hold private services on Monday, March 18. They would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers, family, and friends who supported him and Mary during his battle with Alzheimer's Disease, including Susan Keefe and Richard Gaull.
Donations in Stuart's memory may be made to his grandson's school for autistic children: The Boston Higashi School, Attn: Development Office; 800 North Main Street; Randolph, MA 023
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019