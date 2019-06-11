|
|
Suzie Collins, 62, of Cheshire, MA, died peacefully on June 4th after a courageous fight with lung cancer. A strong and resilient woman, she fought with determination, positivity, and a kick-ass attitude. She left our world far too soon, but did so on her terms, pain-free and at peace.
Suzie loved crocheting, writing poetry, singing & music, and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing a home with Becky & David Grusendorf, whom she considered family, and playing with Squeak, their cat. She looked forward to conversations at the lake with her dear friend Lois, and spending time sharing stories with her online friends.
She is survived by her Mother Margaret H. Perkins of NY, Sister Patricia Brown and her husband James of NY, Sister Deborah Martino of NY and her daughters Melissa, Grace, & Rose, Daughter Elizabeth Lescarbeau and her husband Lawrence A. Lescarbeau Jr. of North Adams, MA, Daughter Amanda Markham and her husband Christopher Markham of Peru, MA, and her three beloved Grandchildren; Ashland Raine Markham, Caleb Joseph Markham, and Lilybeth Edlynne Lescarbeau. She was preceded in death by Her Father Edwin D. Perkins of NY, and her Brother-In-Law James Martino of NY.
Known for her laughter, sense of humor, and positive energy that she brought wherever she went, her friends say that she had sparking eyes and a smile that lit up the room. Her humor was akin to that of her father Edwin, whom she loved and missed immensely. Suzie found it hard to resist a good pun! She was a lover of animals, flowers, nature, and especially her grandchildren.
Suzie chose to be cremated, and at her request, there will be no wake or services. A Remembrance Picnic will take place at a date to be determined by the family. Any who wish to honor Suzie and share stories of her love and life will be welcomed to do so.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 11, 2019