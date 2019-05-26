|
|
Susan Huntington Wall, 70, of South Egremont passed away surrounded by her family on 18 May 2019. Born in Queens, New York, Susan has been a resident of the area since 1995 after relocating from Florida. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Owen Luther and Lois Rosemary (Crandall) Huntington. She is survived by her sister Linda Ann Kelly of Egremont, MA and brother Owen Lee Huntington and his wife Cheryl of High Springs, FL, her son Roger Matthew Wall of Great Barrington, MA, a grandson and four nieces. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 26, 2019