Susan Jane (Beverly) Raimer, 75, formerly of Williamstown died on Sunday October 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Paris, Kentucky.
She was born on February 11, 1945, the third daughter of George W. & Florence B. (Ankers) Beverly. She attended school in Williamstown, and graduated from Mt. Greylock Regional High School in 1963. She then attended the former Henry W. Bishop III Memorial School of Nursing in Pittsfield, Ma., graduating in 1966. Susan, who always valued education, went on to obtain her BSN from Worcester State College and St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. She enjoyed her career as an operating room nurse for 43 years, retiring in 2005. She was first employed at Providence Hospital in Holyoke where she created a manual for operating room nurses. Later she was employed at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, and then at Univ. of Mass - Memorial. Susan was instrumental in education and instruction during the early work with laser surgery. After retirement, she moved back to her hometown in the heart of the Berkshires to be closer to family. Susan was a member of the Association of Operating-room Registered Nurses serving on the Board of Directors and also as Treasurer. She was also a member of National Association of Urology. Susan was an active member at several churches throughout her lifetime, most recently White Oaks Congregational Church in Williamstown.
Susan was greatly loved by so many. She was known for her spunky attitude, sense of humor, and love of laughter. She enjoyed traveling, visiting many destinations during her lifetime. Her fulfillment in life came from caring for others. Even after retirement, Susan volunteered with home health as a companion and friend to those in need. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Melanie Mader of Paris, Kentucky, brother George W. Beverly of North Adams, sister Bonnie L Cahoon of Clarksburg, goddaughter Melissa Chevalier of Merrimack, NH, sister-in-law Mary Beverly, brothers-in-law Charles Cahoon, John Raimer and Ralph Schwarzer, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Justin A. Mader; sisters, Virginia Schwarzer, and Linda M. Raimer; and brother, Harry L. Beverly.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A service to celebrate the life of Susan Raimer will be held at Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA on Saturday, October 31st. Calling hours are 9:00-10:30am with a service at 10:30am. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to Sherry's House/Why Me in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com