The family of Susan Rose "Suzy" Ostrowski, tearfully share their grief of her unexpected and peaceful passing at her North Adams home on March 4, 2020. Susan was born in North Adams on August 26, 1980 to Raymond and Margaret (Kulis) Ostrowski, and grew up in Adams while attending St. Stanislaus Kostka school and later, McCann-Tech high school, graduating in 1998. Susan was a lover of all music and dancing, and trained for many years in all styles of dance. She used those skills later in gymnastics and cheerleading as well, before dabbling in modeling and acting after high school. She was also a big Red Sox fan and always looked forward to visiting Fenway Park with her brother and their group of mutual friends. Susan's real passion however was fashion, trends, and hairstyling which pushed her to return to McCann's post-grad Cosmetology program. After successful completion, she relocated to Boston in 2001 where she co-owned and managed a thriving salon for many years, before moving back to Adams to be near her family and friends again. She continued her career by finding employment at salons in the Berkshires, gaining the trust, respect, and positive reputation from her clients it takes to be successful in her field. Although Susan's life was much too short, she touched so many people during her time with us and her vivacious personality infected everyone she met. She would always put others first and her caring nature was noticed and appreciated by everyone. She will be remembered for her enormous heart, her silliness, her funny impressions, her beautiful smile and her piercing blue eyes. She will forever be greatly loved and missed dearly by all who knew her. Susan leaves behind her mother Margaret, her mother's partner Richard Rathbun, her brother James "Jimmy", a sister-in-law Kathleen Sullivan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her father Raymond, who passed in 2000. Her family takes some comfort that she is with her father again, since she definitely was "daddy's little girl" growing up. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka School, 108 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020